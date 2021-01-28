Penguins warily carry on after GM Rutherford’s abrupt exit

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins say their expectations will not change after general manager Jim Rutherford’s abrupt resignation. Rutherford led the Penguins to consecutive Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017 but stepped down suddenly with less than six months remaining on his contract. Patrik Allvin is taking over for Rutherford on an interim basis. The 46-year-old Allvin is the first Swedish-born general manager in NHL history. Allvin says the pieces are in place to keep the Penguins competitive in the crowded East Division.