Portugal scrambles for virus beds; health system threatened

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A January pandemic surge has stretched medical services in Portugal to its breaking point. By size of population, Portugal has been the worst-hit country in the world for more than a week in terms of daily new cases and deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Portugal is now facing an alarming problem: as soon as new beds come available, they are quickly filled and more are needed. And while extra beds and new wards are relatively quick to produce, trained medical staff aren’t. Experts predict Portugal’s surge will peak only in mid-February, raising the specter of a collapse of the country’s health care system.