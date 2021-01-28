Possible options for NYSDOT’s Gateway Project on Route 363

NEW YORK (WBNG) -- The New York State Department of Transportation is sharing various construction plans for the Binghamton Gateway Project on Route 363, and they want to hear from you.

The project is meant to strengthen connectivity and access between downtown Binghamton and areas along the Susquehanna River. NYSDOT says the project would provide a safe, multipurpose trail separated from vehicle traffic. It would also improve river views and physical access to the river.

The Gateway Project would also connect with the Washington Street Bridge and the Greenway, allowing pedestrians and cyclists to travel safely from Binghamton to Vestal.

The DOT also accepted public comment at Thursday night's meeting, and some residents have concerns about flood safety.

"One thing we will do is work with the DEC, who controls the floodwalls. We also will get all the proper permits that are required, including the flood inundation and stormwater permits," said DOT Project Manager Drew Newby.

The DOT says they have not decided on the options presented, but they should have a detailed plan design by the spring of 2022. Engineers involved with the project say construction could be completed by the fall of 2023.

To read more about the project, head over to the DOT's project website.

Below are a few ways you can file a comment. The deadline to comment is February 12.