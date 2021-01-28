Rebuilding Rural America Act would pump $50B into small communities nationwide

(WBNG) -- Rural communities have been hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and now a federal bill has been introduced to help them.

If passed, the Rebuilding Rural America Act would send $50B in direct aid to small towns across the country. Introduced by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D, NY) and Rep. Antonio Delgado (D, NY-19), the bill would focus on quality of life issues.

Delgado told 12 News Thursday local municipalities would receive some much needed aid.

"It would deliver resources directly to counties, towns and villages to address issues like food insecurity, high unemployment, a lack of rural broadband, affordable housing, and access to reliable health care, and I want to emphasize that the resources would go directly to our counties, towns, and villages," Delgado said.

He added not only did the pandemic create new issues, but it also made existing ones worse. He said the district he represents, NY-19, is the eighth-most rural district in the entire country.