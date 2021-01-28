Singapore mosques, worshippers react to teen’s attack plans

SINGAPORE (AP) — Two Singapore mosques that authorities say were the targets of a planned terrorist attack by a 16-year-old student have remained open as police step up patrols in the area. Staff at the Assyafaah Mosque and Yusof Ishak Mosque in northern Singapore said already-frequent patrols had been tightened. Singapore authorities on Wednesday said they had detained without trial an ethnic Indian Christian teen who was preparing to launch “terrorist attacks” on the mosques with a machete. They said he was inspired by an Australian white supremacist who killed 51 worshippers at two mosques in Christchurch in New Zealand in 2019.