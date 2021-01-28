Space heater may have caused fire that killed mom, 4 kids

DES PLAINES, Ill. (AP) — Fire officials say a space heater may have caused a blaze in suburban Chicago that killed four young girls and their mom. The Des Plaines Fire Department says the space heater was at the top of stairs tat were the only way in and out of the second-floor unit. That’s where all of the family members were found. The space heater’s placement may have blocked the family’s only path out of the burning building. No smoke detectors were on the second floor. Foul play is not suspected. The fire killed a 25-year-old woman and her four daughters, ages 1 to 6. The Des Plaines Fire Department is continuing its investigation.