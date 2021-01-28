Special Weather Statement issued January 28 at 7:31AM EST by NWS Binghamton NY

At 728 AM EST, an enhanced band of lake effect snow extended from

the lower end of Cayuga Lake across southern Tompkins County,

through Tioga County, crossing the state border into eastern

Bradford and western Susquehanna Counties.

A quick additional 1 to 2 inches of dry fluffy snow can be expected

with this band through 9 AM, with slick roads and low visibility at

times.

Locations impacted include…

Ithaca, Endicott, Rush, Owego, Cayuga Heights, Lansing, Danby,

Caroline, Springville and Dimock.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time when traveling.