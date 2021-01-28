‘Take every shift as it comes’: No respite for UK hospitals

LONDON (AP) — When the U.K.’s coronavirus death toll surpassed 100,000 this week, it was much more than just a number to Justin Fleming. Lying in a hospital bed, he knew how easily he could have become one of them. Fleming was rushed to London’s King’s College Hospital in mid-January as he struggled for breath. The 47-year-old says he was saved from becoming another death statistic by the “incredible” staff. Fleming is one of more than 37,000 coronavirus patients in Britain’s hospitals, where overworked staff on overcrowded wards are fighting COVID-19 one patient at a time with no end in sight. One nursing manager says the pace is relentless but staff just “take every shift as it comes.”