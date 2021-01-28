Tiger that undewent rare hip replacement surgery has setback

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An Amur tiger that underwent hip-replacement surgery at a zoo outside Chicago has managed to dislodge her custom-made orthopedic implant. Veterinarians at Brookfield Zoo say Malena recovered well from Wednesday’s surgery. However, as she began moving about overnight, the implant in a femur was dislodged. The 10-year-old tiger will undergo surgery on Saturday to remove the implant and an alternative procedure will be performed that will allow a fibrous joint to form and her leg muscles provide stability to the joint. Dr. Mike Adkesson said veterinarians knew going into the surgery there was a risk of complications and that they had a secondary option to relieve Malena of pain caused by her arthritis.