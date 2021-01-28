Tioga County holds meeting to discuss Sheriff’s procedures, police reform

(WBNG) -- Officials in Tioga County held a community wide zoom meeting Wednesday night to discuss their Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative.

The meeting was the second part of a process set in motion by Governor Cuomo's executive order from June directing local governments to take a close look at their police departments. The first part was a community survey that went out to residents in November asking them for feedback on the Tioga County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Gary Howard kicked off the meeting by detailing the extensive accreditation process the Sheriff's Office must go through to comply with strict state regulations that are already in place.

"They stay here for two or three days and go through all of my files, they talk to my employees, they question my employees and they test them on all of the rules and regulations for the department" he said.

They also make changes as necessary. Sheriff Howard says when he initially went to training himself, officers were taught to use choke holds. Now he says that is no longer the case, with some limited exceptions.

"Now they don't want us to do choke holds and that's part of our policy now," he said.

He said the policy also requires a detailed response anytime deputies use force.

"When we use any type of force, if we lay hands on anybody we have a complete policy for that," he said, noting that involves forms that work their way up the chain to the state level.

Howard said that his department's response to demonstrations in the Village of Owego in the wake of George Floyd's death were an example of how his deputies have been trained in deescalation.

"We had no issues, I kept my people back but we were ready," he said.

Irena Raia, founding member of activist group Owego for Equality argued that by refusing to interact with protesters, the Sheriff's office was missing the point of the demonstration.

"The purpose of demonstrating was to engage with police and get feedback from local legislators, and I understand that the scale is much smaller in our community but it's part of a larger framework," Raia said.

"You were peaceful, was there a reason for us to be there?" Howard asked.

"Yes, to build a relationship with a portion of the community that could really use some support from law enforcement," Raia replied.

Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey added that while she attended one of the demonstrations, no one reached out to her office to discuss the issue further.

"It works both ways," she said. "I welcome you. If you want to talk about issues I'm here, you can make an appointment. We can meet with our masks on, I'm completely open."

Raia argued that the demonstrations should have gotten the message across.

When it comes to reform, Howard says he's open to additional training for his deputies, but he's hesitant about the idea of sending mental health professionals out on calls without a deputy present.

"I don't think you'd want to send them out on a mental health call without some backup, those calls can be pretty dangerous," he said. "There have been police officers killed on those types of calls."

As far as body cameras, Howard says he's all for them but the cost of storing the data has proved prohibitive.

He says though, that he's open to any training that will help his department better serve the community. That includes deescalation training and training against racial bias

"If we can get my people the training, be it mental health training, be it whatever type of training, I'm all for training I think it's a great tool," he said.