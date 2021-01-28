Trump team hires 2 ex-prosecutors with ethics experience

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Donald Trump has added two more former federal prosecutors from South Carolina to his impeachment legal team. Attorney Greg Harris tells The Associated Press that he and former acting U.S. Attorney Johnny Gasser have been added to the team that will craft a defense for Trump’s unprecedented second impeachment trial, set for the week of Feb. 8. Harris is a former county and federal prosecutor with expertise in white-collar cases. He’s currently in private practice with Gasser, who has also been a prosecutor at the local and federal levels They join a team that includes Butch Bowers, a noted South Carolina ethics and elections lawyer.