UN chief calls for regulating social media companies

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief is calling for global rules to regulate powerful social media companies like Twitter and Facebook. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday he believes it shouldn’t be a company that has the power to decide whether then president Donald Trump’s Twitter account should be closed, as a questioner asked. Rather, he said, a “mechanism” should be created “in which there is a regulatory framework with rules that allow for that to be done in line with law.” Guterres stressed that people shouldn’t live in a world “where too much power is given to a reduced number of companies.”