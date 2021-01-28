UN puts new tech envoy on leave after harassment allegations

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says he placed his newly named envoy on technology on administrative leave after allegations of sexual harassment were made against him. Guterres told a news conference Thursday the allegations against Fabrizio Hochschild are being investigated by the U.N.’s internal watchdog, the Office of Internal Oversight Services. Complaints were filed by three women who worked with Hochschild in his recent jobs, the latest coordinating preparations for the commemoration of the United Nations’ 75th anniversary, according to U.N. officials speaking anonymously because the allegations have not been made public.