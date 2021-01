(WBNG) -- The boil water advisory for certain parts of the town of Vestal has been lifted.

The advisory was lifted at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. 12 News was notified by the town officials of the advisory being lifted around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials say the notification was posted on the town's website when the advisory was lifted yesterday.

Village officials say the advisory was due to a water main valve rupture.