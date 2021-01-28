Wind Chill Advisory from THU 10:00 PM EST until FRI 11:00 AM EST
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Otsego County
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM
EST FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills drop between
15 and 24 below zero late tonight.
* WHERE…Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida,
Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 11 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures will fall below zero overnight
with northwest winds gusting to 25 to 30 mph.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
