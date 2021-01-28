Wind Chill Advisory from THU 10:00 PM EST until FRI 11:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

EST FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills drop between

15 and 24 below zero late tonight.

* WHERE…Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida,

Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 11 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures will fall below zero overnight

with northwest winds gusting to 25 to 30 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

