Wind Chill Advisory issued January 28 at 3:32AM EST until January 29 at 11:00AM EST by NWS Binghamton NY
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills drop between
15 and 24 below zero late tonight.
* WHERE…Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida,
Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 11 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures will fall below zero overnight
with northwest winds gusting to 25 to 30 mph.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.