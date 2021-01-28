Skip to Content

Wind Chill Advisory issued January 28 at 3:32AM EST until January 29 at 11:00AM EST by NWS Binghamton NY

3:32 am Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills drop between
15 and 24 below zero late tonight.

* WHERE…Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida,
Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 11 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures will fall below zero overnight
with northwest winds gusting to 25 to 30 mph.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

National Weather Service

More Stories

Skip to content