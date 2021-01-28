Wolf, now a lame duck, wants billions for workforce aid

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Facing a deep, pandemic-inflicted budget deficit, Gov. Tom Wolf will ask lawmakers for billions of dollars funded by higher taxes on Pennsylvania’s huge natural gas industry for workforce development and employment assistance to help the state recover. Wolf said Thursday the money would aid workers whose jobs were upended by the pandemic. Wolf, a Democrat, also wants lawmakers to raise Pennsylvania’s minimum wage. Wolf is scheduled to issue his full budget proposal Tuesday to the Legislature. He is counting on the federal government for more coronavirus recovery aid to help fill the state’s projected budget deficit. Wolf is also entering the lame-duck stretch of his final term, when Republican legislators may be less interested in helping his agenda.