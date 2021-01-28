Yemen’s central bank dismisses UN corruption allegations

CAIRO (AP) — Yemen’s central bank has dismissed United Nations allegations that the Yemeni government misused millions of dollars donated by Saudi Arabia to buy essential commodities for the Yemeni people. A report by a panel of U.N. experts released to the media this week accused the internationally recognized government of implementing a scheme to illegally divert to traders $423 million in Saudi money. The funds were meant to buy rice and other supplies for Yemenis who have been suffering from a protracted military conflict since 2014, the report said.