A new stage: Dr Martens valued at $5 billion in share sale

LONDON (AP) — The Dr. Martens footwear company is set to list on the London Stock Exchange for the first time next week. Shares in the company, which pioneered the air-cushioned sole, will go on public sale on Wednesday in a flotation that values the shoe brand at around 3.7 billion pounds ($5 billion). Around 35% of the business will be available for investors to buy and sell. The company aims to use the anticipated proceeds from the sale to expand the brand, which is currently owned by private equity firm Permira. Dr Martens boots are already sold in more than 60 countries, and customers buy around 11 million pairs every year. However the brand sees room for further expansion.