Biden visits wounded soldiers at Walter Reed, where son died

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has made his first major foray outside the White House with a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to meet with wounded soldiers. Biden told reporters Friday before touring the facility’s vaccination distribution center that he was meeting largely with retired service members. Biden has a long, personal history with the hospital. Biden’s son Beau served as a major in the Delaware Army National Guard and died at Walter Reed in 2015 after a battle with brain cancer. Even before his son’s treatment at the hospital, Biden and his wife, Jill, were frequent visitors during his time as vice president.