Binghamton women’s soccer prepares for shortened season

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Binghamton women's soccer team is getting ready to start training next week ahead of the shortened spring season, which is set to begin March 7.

"The competitive side of me is ready to come out," said redshirt freshman Victoria McKnight. "I’m just excited to play a soccer game again."

Due to the pandemic, this will be the first time the Bearcats will play a competitive season during the spring.

The season will consist of six games, followed by a four-team conference tournament.

"We know every game is going to be critical," said head coach Neel Bhattacharjee. "You won’t have an opportunity to not show up for one game. In a short six game season, that can matter a lot."

Bhattacharjee said with ten seniors returning, this is the program's biggest senior class.

"We’re looking to them and our team leaders to be giving us that confidence," said Bhattacharjee. "Giving us that leadership from that group."

Along with the returning seniors, McKnight is back from an ACL injury that caused her to miss the entire 2019 season.

"I’m looking forward to playing with my teammates that I have been practicing with in the fall," McKnight said. "I haven’t played with them in a game. I’m definitely excited for that too."

Between her injury and the pandemic, McKnight said getting back on the field was even more of a challenge.

“Everything is getting cancelled, slowed down, and slowly getting introduced again to me," she said.

With 25 players, a shortened season and dealing with COVID-19 protocols, Bhattacharjee said it’s critical for everyone to do their part.

“The big key for us is making sure we’re on the same page and do it together,” Bhattacharjee said. “We’ve got a month to prepare before that first match.”

Even with the first game over a month away, McKnight said there’s only one thing on her mind.

“Help my team to win an America East title,” McKnight said.

The Bearcats open the season on the road at Albany on March 7. They play their first home game March 13 against Stony Brook.