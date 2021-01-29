Broome Co. task force continues to work on police reform plan

BROOME Co. (WBNG) - Broome County and other local municipalities are continuing to work on their comprehensive review of law enforcement following an Executive Order from Governor Cuomo.

The Broome County Police Review Task Force has been hard at work to perform their review and then develop a plan to improve the Broome County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy County Executive Kevin McManus said they are working to finalize recommendations to send the local legislature.

"The administration in conjunction with the legislature will look to fund some of these, specifically in the mental health areas. I think that's where we had the most dialogue. That's where we're probably going to get the most concrete initiative."

While there was some frustration and confusion during a public listening session a few weeks ago that the jail was not included, he said it's not part of the Governor's Order.

"The entire initiative had to do with police administration and patrol, it had nothing to do with corrections."

Beyond mental health, McManus said there are other areas the task force has focused on.

"Things like trying to encourage more minority participation in the process in becoming a Sheriff or police officer and how to train or educate people who are taking civil service tests; that in itself we think would be very helpful. We want to make sure that there are opportunities for those who are arrested to have access to drug treatment programs. Those are some of the things that we think are important and that will come out of this. They are very doable things and I think we'll see some improvement in the community on both sides of the issue."

As for the future, he hopes for better understanding throughout the community.

"More focused listening sessions on certain subject areas will help us drill down into areas of concern the public has, and allow us to greet those concerns and see what we can do to make this a better place to live."

Per the Governor's Executive Order, every locality must adopt a plan for reform by April 1, 2021, to be eligible for future state funding.

You can find minutes to the task force meetings as well as information on the public hearing to come in February on the County Website by clicking here.