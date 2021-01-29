Cicely Tyson, her memoir just out, was active to the end

NEW YORK (AP) — Cicely Tyson was active to the end, in the middle of promoting her memoir “Just As I Am” when she died at age 96. Published earlier this week, “Just As I Am” was No. 1 on Amazon.com within hours of her death Thursday, displacing a bound edition of Amanda Gorman’s inaugural poem “The Hill We Climb.” Many media outlets had been celebrating Tyson and her memoir. “CBS This Morning” put online its week-old interview with Tyson, in which she was asked what it was she wanted the world to remember about her. “I’ve done my best. That’s all.” she said..