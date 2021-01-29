Conservatives praise South Carolina win on abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Some conservatives in South Carolina say a bill that passed the state Senate banning most abortions is a big step for them, but isn’t the end of their efforts. The ultimate goal of those groups is what’s called a “personhood law,” which would dictate that life begins at conception. That would give a fetus the rights of any citizen and require “due process of law” to end its life under the U.S. Constitution. But most groups say they’ll wait to make sure the latest bill passes the House and is signed into law before discussing their next steps to push for further restrictions.