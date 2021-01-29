Embiid has 37 points as 76ers ease past Wolves, 118-94

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joel Embiid racked up 37 points and 11 rebounds in 27 minutes, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-94 victory over the depleted Minnesota Timberwolves. Tobias Harris added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the 76ers. The Eastern Conference leaders cruised away after a five-point halftime lead on the worst team in the Western Conference. Embiid went 16 for 18 from the free-throw line. He was no match for a Timberwolves team missing centers Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid. Rookie Anthony Edwards had 15 points in his first career start for the Timberwolves.