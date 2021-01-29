FBI: Pipe bombs at RNC, DNC were planted night before riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI says two pipe bombs left at the offices of the Republican and Democratic national committees, discovered just before thousands of pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, had actually been placed the night before. The FBI says the investigation revealed that the explosive devices had been placed outside the two buildings between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 5. The devices were not located by law enforcement until the next day. It is not clear whether that means the pipe bombs were unrelated to the next day’s riot or were part of the riot planning. Both buildings are within a few blocks of the Capitol.