Germany expects EU to OK AstraZeneca vaccine with age caveat

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s health minister says he expects the European Union’s drug regulator to authorize a further coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca, but it may not be recommended for older adults because of insufficient data. Jens Spahn said Friday that it wasn’t clear whether the decision by the European Medicines Agency would explicitly recommend against using the vaccine in people over 65, or whether it would merely note the lack of data for older people, meaning “no restrictions but caution in certain areas.” Spahn told reporters in Berlin that “we don’t expect an unrestricted approval.” Only 12% of the participants in the AstraZeneca research were over 55 and they were enrolled later, so there hasn’t been enough time to get results.