High-risk sports in Delaware County remain on hold

(WBNG) -- Delaware County Public Health has announced school districts cannot resume high-risk sports at this time.

A press release said high-risk winter sports cannot begin until the Delaware County seven-day rolling positivity rate for coronavirus is at or below 4.0%.

According to the release, as of Thursday Delaware County's rolling seven-day positivity rate was at 5.9%.

According to the Hancock Central School District website, the Midstate Athletic Conference has postponed the winter sports start date to February 8, pending the rate.

All schools will be limited to no or low-contact training until the rate allows for high-risk sports to fully resume.

As of right now, Broome County and Tioga County have approved high-risk sports to begin February 1.

Chenango County has not announced a decision.