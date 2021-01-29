Skip to Content

High-speed Kentucky chase nets homicide suspect from Pa.

4:19 am Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky State Police trooper watching for speeders along a highway went on a wild high-speed vehicle chase. The man he later arrested turned out to be a homicide suspect from Pennsylvania. A state trooper was watching for speeding vehicles Wednesday night on the Bluegrass Parkway when he saw a truck going 110 miles per hour. State Police say a chase ensued. The suspect was finally stopped when he hit a cruiser head-on. Officers arrested Isaac Sanchez of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. After he was booked, it was learned that he is wanted for criminal homicide in Pennsylvania

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content