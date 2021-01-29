Kosovo court bars ex-prime minister from running in election

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s Supreme Court has barred a former prime minister from running in the country’s early parliamentary election next month because he was sentenced for a crime in the last three years. The court ruled Friday in a challenge by Kosovo’s Self-Determination Movement to election authorities rejecting the candidacy of former Prime Minister Albin Kurti, the party’s leader. Kurti and other party lawmakers were sentenced in 2018 for using tear gas and other violent acts to disrupt parliament. No one challenged Kurti on that basis when he briefly served as prime minister last year, but election authorities said this week that he could not run in the parliamentary election set for Feb. 14.