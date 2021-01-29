Lithuania set to block Chinese airport scanner firm Nuctech

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania’s government says China’s largest maker of security-screening equipment, Nuctech, should not be allowed to install equipment at Lithuania’s three international airports because of data security issues. The Lithuanian government spokeswoman said Nuctech last year won a bid to install baggage screening lines. No deal has been signed. However, a parliament-appointed panel concluded that Nuctech’s system does not meet national security interests and the government is expected to formally take a decision next week. The move comes after the United States said that the state-controlled company is expanding its presence in Europe and is considered a threat to Western security and businesses. Nuctech could not immediately be reached for comment.