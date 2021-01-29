More bitter cold

Wind Chill Advisory for Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego and Sullivan Counties until 12 PM.

Winter Weather Advisory for Cortland, Tioga and Tompkins Counties until 12 PM .

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-1” 30% High 12 (8-16) Wind NW 10-20 G30 mph Wind Chills -10 to 0.

A trough will give us snow showers Friday and Friday night. Windy and cold with wind chills in the single digits. Winds will diminish tonight, but we'll still have wind chills in the teens and single digits below zero.