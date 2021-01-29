Morocco starts vaccinating medics en masse against virus

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Scores of Moroccan health workers streamed to a spacious white tent erected outside the Avicenne University Hospital in the capital Rabat to get their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines. A mass vaccination effort began Friday in the North African country after the king got Morocco’s first injection. The bustling vaccination center is one of 600 set up in Rabat alone and aims to vaccinate more than 4,000 health professionals within three weeks. While European countries and North America started vaccinating several weeks ago, Africa is only just beginning to receive its first doses, notably from China and Russia.