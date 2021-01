New Eagles coach Nick Sirianni values connecting, competing

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Sirianni outlined his core principles, explained his coaching philosophy and dodged questions he can’t answer yet about a quarterback controversy. Eight days after the Philadelphia Eagles picked him to replace Doug Pederson, Sirianni stood in an empty auditorium and talked to a camera for more than 40 minutes during a virtual news conference Friday. Sirianni values connecting, competition and accountability. He wants to build a smart team and emphasizes fundamentals.