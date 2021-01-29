Pandemic help wanted: Fast food managers, road race experts

Event organizers and other unconventional logistics experts are using their skills to help the nation vaccinate as many people against COVID-19 as possible. A year into the coronavirus pandemic, cities and states are enlisting nontraditional people in the effort. It’s been done before: During World War II, American toymakers manufactured parts for military aircraft. A prime example is Boston Marathon race director Dave McGillivray, who’s now running mass vaccination operations at Gillette Stadium and Fenway Park. The marathon is on hold until fall, so Massachusetts officials hired McGillivray’s company because it’s skilled at moving people. The push for creative workarounds comes as virus cases surge nationwide and the clamor for tests and vaccinations grows.