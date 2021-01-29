Phillies make it official, sign J.T. Realmuto to 5-year deal

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — two-time All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto and the Philadelphia Phillies finalized their $115.5 million, five-year contract. Realmuto gets $20 million next season, of which $10 million is deferred, with $5 million each payable in 2026 and 2027, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday. Realmuto gets $23,875,000 in each of the final four years. He does not have a no-trade provision. Realmuto’s average annual salary of $23.1 million became the highest for a catcher, topping the $23 million Joe Mauer averaged in a $184 million, eight-year deal with Minnesota.