Poles hold more protests over abortion law after detentions

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poles are filling the streets of Warsaw, Gdansk and others cities for a third night of protests after a near-total abortion ban took effect. The new ruling leaves Poland with one of the most restrictive laws in Europe. The constitutional court ruled in October to ban abortions in cases of fetal disorders, even severe and fatal ones, and the ruling finally became law on Wednesday. That triggered a new eruption of the mass protests that began three months ago and have since become the largest protest movement in Poland in the three decades since communism fell.