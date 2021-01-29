Rare light pillars spotted tonight from WBNG

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) - A relatively rare phenomenon was spotted tonight from the WBNG parking lot.



On very cold and calm nights, horizontally-oriented, hexagonal-shaped ice crystals fall gently to the ground from the atmosphere. The flat ice crystals reflect light shining up onto them from the ground creating narrow beams of light in the sky visible to the naked eye.



Light pillars are not rare in other parts of the world. They are found quite often in far northern latitudes where the air is usually much colder.



Light pillars can sometimes be seen as the sun rises and, as it sets, if conditions are just right.