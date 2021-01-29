Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame coach John Chaney

Basketball is reacting with sadness and reverence to the death of Hall of Fame coach John Chaney. The former Temple Owls coach died Friday at the age of 89. Former Temple coach Fran Dunphy says Chaney “impacted all of these players that he had and then he became their friend.” Former Temple women’s coach Dawn Staley says Chaney “was there to pick me up when things weren’t working out as I thought they should.” Chaney once famously threatened to kill coach John Calipari. The two later became friends. Calipari tweeted “Chaney and I fought every game we competed — as everyone knows, sometimes literally but in the end he was my friend.”