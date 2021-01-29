Rod Stewart reaches plea deal for Florida altercation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Rock icon Rod Stewart and his son have reached a plea deal to settle misdemeanor battery charges stemming from an altercation with a security guard at a posh Florida hotel. Prosecutors and defense attorneys announced Friday that Stewart and his son, Sean Stewart, would not be going to trial for the altercation at The Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach on New Year’s Day 2020. Terms were not released. The guard said Sean Stewart pushed him and Rod Stewart punched him after he barred their admission to a party they were not authorized to attend. The 76-year-old rocker is best known for such hits as “Maggie May” and “Tonight’s the Night.”