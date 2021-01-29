‘Snow Angels’ bless Ithaca residents when snow piles up

(WBNG) -- The City of Ithaca is launching a new initiative to assist in snow shoveling and to connect the community.

The new app, called Ithaca Snow Angels, allows volunteers to help clear sidewalks and corners on the street where snow builds up.

"If we're constantly looking for the government to do everything, we're limited, we don't have enough money to do all the things people want," said City of Ithaca Chief of Staff Dan Cogan.

In the winter, it's crucial to keep sidewalks and roads clear of snow and ice. There is a city ordinance in place that requires people who live on the corners of streets to shovel from the sidewalk out to the street. To make it easier, with a few taps on your smartphone, snow removal has become a community activity.

"You snap a picture of the corner that needs to get shoveled, and you say, 'Hey, I need a snow angel to come and shovel this out.' Then somebody else who wants to go shovel can look and see, 'Oh look, somebody needs a snow shovel,'" said Cogan.

If you really enjoy snow shoveling, you can even earn points, competing for the title of the best shoveler in Ithaca.

"Maybe neighbors will compete with each other," said Cogan. "You can get gym members to go out and get an authentic workout. We were even thinking the schools would want to get involved. It's a good way to get physical activity done."

The City of Ithaca says they're also hoping to connect with local organizations to sign up more snow angels. To learn more about the program and sign up to volunteer, you can visit the city's website.