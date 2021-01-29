Special Weather Statement issued January 29 at 12:26AM EST by NWS Binghamton NY

At 1225 AM EST, a band of snow squalls was located along a line

extending from near Willet to Odessa. Movement was southeast at 35

mph.A quick half inch to inch of snow is expected with this band of

snow squalls.

Locations impacted include…

Chemung, Binghamton, Ithaca, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Barton,

Kirkwood, Sayre and Conklin.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time when traveling.