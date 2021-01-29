Tenney increases NY-22 lead to 122 votes after latest Oneida results

(WBNG) -- The residents of New York's Congressional District 22 are one large step closer to knowing who their next representative will be.

Republican Claudia Tenney picked up 232 votes Friday, while Democrat Anthony Brindisi only picked up 139. This puts Tenney's total lead in the race at 122 votes.

These new votes are the result of Oneida County attempting to correct another mistake made by its Board of Elections. The NYS Supreme Court found the county BOE failed to process the voter registrations of up to 2418 individuals who timely registered via the DMV.

As a result of this error, the court ordered Oneida to determine how many of these affected voters still cast an affidavit ballot in the election. All of these ballots were originally rejected by the county, but the court's order to count these led to the increased vote tallies.

This wasn't the only major update to the status of NY-22 on Friday; State Supreme Court Justice Scott DelConte also released his rulings on more than 600 other ballots challenged in the district.

While it's not immediately clear how these rulings will affect the final outcome of the race, the justice ordered 54 envelopes containing ballots be canvassed; eight ballots be cast and those votes counted and added to the tally; 47 ballots be voided, and those votes removed from the tally; and 69 ballot envelopes (the original DMV challenges) be canvassed.

The final results of how these challenges impact the final vote totals will be released by the end of the day Tuesday; at that point, Justice DelConte wrote he considers the case to be over.

Both candidates have appealed DelConte's order, and those cases are still active in the state Appellate Division.