Turkey hopes US will rejoin Iran nuclear deal

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s foreign minister says he hopes the United States will return to the nuclear deal with Iran under U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration and that sanctions imposed on Iran will be lifted. Mevlut Cavusoglu made the comments on Friday during a joint news conference in Istanbul with his Iranian counterpart, Javad Zarif. Former U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from Iran’s nuclear deal in 2018. Under the deal Tehran had agreed to limit its uranium enrichment in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. After the U.S. then ramped up sanctions, Iran gradually and publicly abandoned the deal’s limits on its nuclear development.