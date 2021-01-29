Watch “Spoon River: A Song Cycle”, a free virtual concert with the Goodwill Theatre

(WBNG) -- The Goodwill Theatre and the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage are offering a free concert, "Spoon River: A Song Cycle", available on Youtube.

The concert features 19 local singers performing 48 songs. The composer is local musician Douglas A. Beardsley who has been working on turning the book of poems, "Spoon River", into a collection of songs for over 30 years.

The concert will be available to watch on Thursday, Feb. 4. To watch the concert register at the Goodwill Theatre website here.

For more information on the concert visit the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage Facebook page here.