We are not done with the cold just yet

Tonight: Variable clouds and very cold. Chance of lingering lake effect snow showers. Any additional snow accumulation will be less an an inch or two. Wide range in temperatures likely. Wind chills 5 to 15 below zero. Wind: NW 6-12G17 Low: -3 to 10

Short Term Forecast Discussion

Light lake flakes continue to linger despite dry air spilling into the area. The dry air will allow for some clearing tonight with variable clouds expected. It will be cold with lows ranging from -5 to 10. The lowest temperatures will be found in outlying areas that see clearer conditions. Winds subside a bit but still produce chills 5 to 15 below zero.

