Wind Chill Advisory until SAT 11:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST

SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15

to 20 below zero.

* WHERE…Madison, Oneida, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and

Sullivan counties.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed

skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

&&