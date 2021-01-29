Skip to Content

Wind Chill Advisory until SAT 11:00 AM EST

Updated
Last updated today at 11:25 pm
10:26 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Chenango

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST
SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15
to 20 below zero.

* WHERE…Madison, Oneida, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and
Sullivan counties.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

