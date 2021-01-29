Wind Chill Advisory until FRI 12:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY…

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST

TODAY…

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow and blowing snow.

Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. For the Wind

Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15

to 20 below zero.

* WHERE…Cortland, Onondaga, Chenango and Madison counties.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until noon EST Friday.

For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon EST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind

chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as

30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&